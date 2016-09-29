Shopping PSA: Now's the Best Time to Start Buying Snow Boots

How’s your local forecast looking this week? Will the sun be shining? The temperature too high for a coat? Is snow shoe shopping the last thing from your mind? Good. That means you’ll got a fighting chance to secure good pair—before everyone else starts looking.
I learned this lesson the hard way last year when, well before the season’s first blizzard, I attempted to order a new pair of duck boots right after Thanksgiving. “Back-ordered until March,” the screen mocked me once, twice, five times over as I desperately bounced between sites. In the end I made two purchases: ugly rubber galoshes to see me through winter and a sturdy, fleece-lined style that wouldn’t arrive until spring.
Merely early isn’t early enough when it comes to competing with the masses for bad-weather footwear. You’ve got to hit right after summer wraps, but before the last leaves fall; when everything has just hit stores, and you’ve still got plenty of choices. Don't make the same mistake as me! Below, 11 amazing options worth stockpiling now.
-
1. FENDI
Thoughtful details, like a red-trimmed ruffle and silver buckle, set this one apart from other shearling designs.
Fendi available at saksfifthavenue.com | $1,500
-
2. AQUATALIA
Between the brown suede and ivory fleece, such a cozy contrast of textures.
Aquatalia available at saksfifthavenue.com | $595
-
3. FRYE
With a chunky sock scrunched at the top, embrace the ’90s in the coolest possible way.
Frye available at saksfifthavenue.com | $398
-
4. SAM EDELMAN
For when it's too cold for stilettos, but you can't get down with flats.
Sam Edelman available at bloomingdales.com | $120
-
5. BALENCIAGA
Particularly chic when paired with similar shades of cream, tan, and taupe.
Balenciaga available at barneys.com | $1,145
-
6. STELLA LUNA
Nod to this season’s military trend with army green and epaulet-inspired silver buckles.
Stella Luna available at barleys.com | $465
-
7. STUART WEITZMAN
Opt for a lace-up design to accommodate extra layers.
Stuart Weitzman available at stuartweitzman.com | $398
-
8. UGG
The secret to wearing heels when the streets ice over: sturdy lug soles (and very careful steps).
Ugg Australia available at neimanmarcus.com | $350
-
9. SOREL
Go for a less expected color scheme than all black or brown with an equally versatile blend of light tan and blue.
Sorel available at shopbop.com | $220
-
-
11. JIMMY CHOO
The pair that takes fall’s combat boot trend straight through blizzard season.
Jimmy Choo available at net-a-porter.com | $1,350