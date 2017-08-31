15 Combat Boots to Ace Back-to-School Style

With summer closing out soon and back-to-school season upon us, it's officially time to make sure your fall wardrobe essentials are all ready to go—and of course, that includes upping your footwear game. At the top of our list? A combat boot that'll take us everywhere from the school hallway to the park to even a romantic night out.
VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
If you're anything like us and just not quite ready to let go of summer quite yet, take a cue from the chicest teen around, Kaia Gerber. Pair yours with her signature—a breezy sundress—for a flirty take on the chunky shoe. See below for a range of variations that'll work for any occasion. Best part of all? You can wear them all year long, season to season. After all, they only look better with age.
-
1. Classic Black
Woman by Common Projects | $660
-
2. Stamped Leather
Robert Clergerie | $795
-
3. Classic White
The Row | $1,395
-
4. Velvet
Stuart Weitzman | $585
-
5. Metal Framed Toe
Alexander Wang | $750
-
6. Classic White
Dolce Vita | $200
-
7. Metallic
Michael Kors | $625
-
8. Classic Burgundy
Doc Marten | $135
-
9. Pearls
3.1 Phillip Lim | $695
-
10. Edgy Lace-up
Proenza Schouler | $1,160
-
11. Classic All Black
Frye | $378
-
12. Block Heel
AGL Attilio Giusti Leombruni | $440
-
13. Buckles
Prada | $950
-
14. Classic Merlot
Tod's | $825
-
15. Block Heel
Tabitha Simmons | $995