Shop Ashley Graham's Favorite Shoe Brand for Under $200

Supermodel Ashley Graham inspires women in a lot of ways—whether it's her stance on body positivity, her chic style, or for being an all around #Girlboss. When we didn't think it was possible to love her any more, we found out that she loves shoes as much as the rest of us!

VIDEO: Ashley Graham's Body Positive Message for 2017

We've spotted Graham in cool girl brand, Schutz, everywhere from the red carpet to the streets. The activist shows us how to perfectly rock strappy sandals in versatile black and nude shades. Not only do her selects boast luxe fabrics and trendy styles, each pair is priced at under $200. Great shoes, for a price that won't bankrupt us?! We'll take it! Scroll down to see these options (She wears the Enida above and below), get style ideas, and shop your favorites.