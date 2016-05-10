14 Pairs of Chic Sandals for Every Occasion—Each for Under $150

Sun's out, sandals on. This season, we’re taking our warm-weather wardrobe to the next level with knockout sandals for a fraction of the price. Whether you're in the market for new work shoes or are soon embarking on a tropical vacay, there’s no limit to the chic (and affordable!) sandal options available this spring. For our top picks that suit any occasion—from the beach to the office—shop our pick of stylish sandals (that ring in under $150), below.
1. For the Weekend
With this stylish weekend roundup, we're talking sandals you’ll want to wear to brunch, the park—wherever! Conquer any weekend activity in style with these chic options.
From top: DKNY, $150; dkny.com. M. Gemi, $148; mgemi.com. Topshop, $35; nordstrom.com. Aldo, $65; aldoshoes.com.
2. For Formal Affairs
Dance the night away in these fashionable evening footwear options for spring. From black-tie events to cocktail parties, these heeled sandals will guarantee you sophistication wherever you go.
From top: Topshop, $85; nordstrom.com. Mango, $80; mango.com. Ann Taylor, $138; anntaylor.com.
3. For Beach Getaways
The beach should be just steps away when wearing these boho-chic sandal options. From platform slides to strappy espadrilles, we've got you covered.
From top: Zara, $70; zara.com. Lipsy London, $26; lipsy.co.uk. Ann Taylor, $118; anntaylor.com.
4. For Work
No doubt, you’ll be turning heads in the workplace in these office-friendly sandals. Something tells us the stylish options will work just fine for post-work happy hours, too.
From top: Mango, $70; mango.com. Jeffrey Campbell, $130; jildorshoes.com. Zara, $119; zara.com. J. Crew, $135 (originally $148); jcrew.com.