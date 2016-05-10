14 Pairs of Chic Sandals for Every Occasion—Each for Under $150

Sun's out, sandals on. This season, we’re taking our warm-weather wardrobe to the next level with knockout sandals for a fraction of the price. Whether you're in the market for new work shoes or are soon embarking on a tropical vacay, there’s no limit to the chic (and affordable!) sandal options available this spring. For our top picks that suit any occasion—from the beach to the office—shop our pick of stylish sandals (that ring in under $150), below.