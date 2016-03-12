Here's Why Backless Loafers Are the Perfect Spring Shoes

If we had our way, the best shoes are both comfortable and stylish. Thankfully, one of this season's biggest shoe trends—backless loafers (or, loafer slides or loafer mules)—happen to embody both. They first gained traction last season when Alessandro Michele had everyone lusting after the fur-trimmed loafer slides he sent out on the Gucci runway (and he did it again with his block-heeled version for spring, above).

This coming season, the slides have all the prep without the extra fluff and in every kind of color and pattern imaginable. From sleek classic black to floral print, we rounded up eight styles that can take you from meetings in the office to drinks with your friends after work.

