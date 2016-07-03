Why We're Obsessed with These Neoprene (Yes, Neoprene!) Espadrilles 

A little known fact about me: Aqua socks were a huge part of my childhood summer uniform. For obvious reasons, I wouldn't incorporate them into my adult wardrobe, but that doesn't mean I don't love the idea of a shoe that enables you to climb over rocks in and out of the surf—if only there was a chic option.

Enter Sea Star Beachwear to solve this dilemma. Espadrilles have always been a beach classic among the stylish set (see any picture of Coco Chanel on holiday ever), but Sea Star has crafted theirs from neoprene, guaranteeing that they'll remain as fresh during the last days of summer as they are now. Founded in 2014 by Libby Fitzgerald, formerly of Hermès, and Michael Leva, the former creative director of C. Wonder, the design duo drew from their own lives when they launched the brand.

"I was looking for a shoe that I could wear in the water, but that was also attractive enough to wear to lunch, around town, and on a boat," Fitzgerald says. Together, they designed a water-friendly sport shoe that was chic enough for a stroll on both the ocean floor and the city pavement (and thanks to the neoprene fabric, they dry in just 15 minutes).

Sea Star Beachwear espadrilles are available at seastarbeachwear.com for $78 in a wide range of colors and prints. And if you happen to be in Southampton this summer, a pop-up shop will be open on Jobs Lane starting tomorrow until the end of Labor Day weekend. Shop our favorites from the line, below.