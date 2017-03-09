Rihanna Just Dropped the Next Fur Slides (and They're Selling Out Fast)

Get ready because Rihanna just released part of her spring 2017 Fenty x Puma collection and we’re only freaking out just like a little tiny bit of a lot. While we’ll have to wait until September for her latest collection (which P.S. just showed at Paris Fashion Week), we at least have four new styles for which we can purge our bank accounts (that is, until they sell out).

As of 10 a.m. ET this morning, you can get your hands on the newest Fenty x Puma shoes online at puma.com. What you’ll see this time around is her new “bow collection,” i.e. satin bow-tied sneakers and, yes, those famous pink fur slides, except this time minus the fur and with a luxe bow on top (new look, same great taste!). The bow collection is available in both baby pink and olive green. Other new styles include lace-up stiletto heels and chunky platform sneakers (all of which, minus the stilettos, are available in both women’s and men’s sizes).

Act quickly though. Considering the mega-popularity of her past creeper sneakers and fur slides, this new Fenty x Puma collection is almost guaranteed to sell out. Scroll through and shop this must-have collection.