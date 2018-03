CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund–winning footwear designer Paul Andrew says Scandinavian architecture influenced his PS17 collection, and these beechwood suede slingbacks are a case in point. The graphic straps remind us of the interior of Helsinki’s underground Temppeliaukio Church.

Suede heels, Paul Andrew, $895; at Paul Andrew, 212-371-7171 for information and paulandrew.com for more styles.