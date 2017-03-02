Paris Street Style Trend Alert: The Spring Boot

Bonjour, Paris! It’s officially March which means spring is upon us and Paris Fashion Week has begun. The most chic of the fashion crowd are running around the city attending countless shows and appointments for Fall 2017, so naturally their choice of shoe is an important one. Trending on the cobble stone Parisian streets are spring boots. They are everywhere, trust us.

From combat platforms to snake skin ankle boots we are seeing the spring boot on models and fashion influencers alike. Take a look through as we bring you 7 of the best boots from street style, and where to shop the look.