The Only Holiday Party Shoe You'll Ever Need

It's that time of year again. Invites are flooding your inbox, and your calendar is completely booked until the New Year. Holiday party season has arrived, and it would be in your best interest to get some festive outfits in order if you haven't already had a chance. It's easy enough to find a dress—anything sparkly, velvet, or sequined is usually a safe bet—but shoes pose a trickier problem. In order to carry you seamlessly through rounds of appetizers, conversations, and periodic trips to the bathroom after constant champagne refills, without a seat in plain sight to rest your aching feet, you'll want something chic, presentable, and, above all, comfortable.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you: Cole Haan's Larue Grand Pump.

I have Lena Dunham to thank for introducing me to the gloriousness that is this shoe, which features an adjustable ankle strap, a three-and-a-half-inch block heel, and padded lining and foam cushioning that enables me to run laps around the perimeter of any party, should I ever feel the need to publicly demonstrate their walkability. Dunham wore them to the second anniversary party for her feminist newsletter Lenny Letter at The Jane Hotel earlier this fall, and praised their comfort to anyone who would listen.

Ever since I pulled the trigger on a pair for myself, the Larue Grand Pump has fast become the unexpected hero of my wardrobe.

I wear them to important meetings, dates, formal events—the possibilities are endless because the classic silhouette and luxe suede fabric is perfect for nearly any occasion I can think of, save for a workout class (although the shoe's Grand.OS technology, which offers greater flexibility and increased cushioning, makes a strong case).