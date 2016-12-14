16 Next-Level High-Top Sneakers to Replace Your Go-To Flats

Now that winter's here and wreaking havoc among our non-rubber soled shoes, we're forced to do either one of two things: succumb to the sub-zero temperatures and subsequent icy pavement in flimsy flats, or thrive (and not just survive) this winter in a pair of stylish and protective footwear. Let me reintroduce you to the wonders of the high-top sneaker. Yes, the shoe of your high school grunge phase is making a major comeback, and it's chicer than ever (sorry, scene kids of 2008).
Think less of a nod to the old days of scandalous bare ankles and more of an ode to the ultimate cool girl who wears her high tops with flirty dresses and some serious attitude. Think Instagram-worthy street-style. Think off-duty. Now think suede and neoprene. Think heavy-duty shearling trim and scalloped edges. Consider it an update to your beloved Converse. Go ahead and shop through 16 of our fave elevated high-top sneakers made to be rocked this winter.
-
1. SEAVEES
Suede dessert boots just yearning to be worn with a floral dress.
SeaVees available at seavees.com | $108
-
2. CONVERSE
The OG high-top sneaker—this time with a snake-embossed leather update.
Converse available at shopbop.com | $75 (originally $100)
-
3. ADIDAS
Just three words: water-repellent neoprene (take that, winter).
Adidas available at adidas.com | $110
-
-
-
6. SUPERGA
Stay on-trend with the textile of the moment: plush velvet.
Superga available at shopbop.com | $139
-
-
8. VANS
A weatherproof pair that's actually treated for water and strain resistance.
Vans available at nordstrom.com | $75
-
9. Prada Linea Rossa
These laceless and shearling-lined sneaks are just what you need for a seemingly endless winter.
Prada available at barneys.com | $750
-
10. MARNI
Quirky, standout trainers for when you're craving attention.
Marni available at matchesfashion.com | $660
-
11. Chloé
The classic high-top silhouette gets a girly makeover, courtesy of Chloé.
Chloe available at matchesfashion.com | $536
-
12. Fendi
Shearling-trimmed sneakers that pack a pastel punch. Offset with minimalist ready-to-wear.
Fendi available at net-a-porter.com | $1,050
-
13. NIKE
Lace up in these Special Forces-inspired high-tops.
Nike available at mytheresa.com | $176
-
14. Axel Arigato
An ice-blue shade that'll stay chic all winter
Axel Arigato available at axelarigato.com | $250
-
15. PRADA
A lowkey yet luxe shoe to fit whatever mood you're in.
Prada available at mytheresa.com | $590
-
16. Tory Burch
For when you're finishing errands at 5 and then partying at 6.
Tory Burch available at mytheresa.com | $324