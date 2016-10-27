For $350, You Can Dress Like the Man Repeller

Leandra Medine—the original Man Repeller, street style darling, fashion experimentalist—has launched her first shoe collection, done in partnership with fashion e-mecca Net-a-Porter, and it's good. Through the lens of Instagram, the MR by Man Repeller line radiates potential for hundreds (maybe thousands?) of likes—that's how good it is.
Design aside, their names are also very Man Repeller-y, successful in their humorous, Internet-speak, LOL-worthy delivery. There are towering strappy velvet 5-inch platforms heavily embellished with gold stars and studs called "Lol If You Think I'm Walking," ribbon-wrapped flats, aka "The Morning After," and metallic look-at-me midi boots appropriately titled "I'm Here to Party" (and a thigh-high version—"The I'm Really Here to Party").
"Shoes are an incredibly escapist accessory for so many women," Medine said in a release. "They're an easy way to feel good by the simple act of looking down, and they're all inclusive in the same way that I hope our media brand, Man Repeller to be."
There are five personality-packed styles and each comes in two or three other colorways and fun finishes. Ugh, and we want them all. We recommend to 1) Scroll through to shop Medine's shoe designs, 2) Snap several shoefies, and 3) Post on Instagram and earn those likes.
-
1. Lol If You Think I'm Walking Sandals
The perfect excuse to take an Uber everywhere. It comes in navy velvet, forest green velvet, and rainbow metallics.
Available at net-a-porter.com | $520
-
2. The Alternative to Bare Feet Loafers
Preppy loafers—preppy no more, with Medine's holiday spin. It comes in bubblegum pink embossed velvet and metallic red.
Available at net-a-porter.com | $425
-
3. I'm Here To Party Boots
Designed to steal the spotlight on the dance floor. We love both, the gold and the pink velvet.
Available at net-a-porter.com | $575
-
4. The I'm Really Here To Party Boots
The name says it all.
Available at net-a-porter.com | $795
-
5. The Morning After Flats
Practical, yet pretty to help you get through the next day. It comes in crimson red and muted gold velvet.
Available at net-a-porter.com | $350