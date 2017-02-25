These Are the Most Popular Red Carpet Shoes of All Time

Let's get one thing straight: there's a very big distinction between shoes and red carpet shoes. Shoes are for everyday; it's enough that they look good to you and (hopefully) your colleagues. But a great red carpet shoe is one that's designed to perform. It must look impeccable when photographed from any and every angle, it must lengthen and slim the leg, it must seamlessly complement a gown (rather than compete with it), and it must, must, must deliver substantial height.
The greats among the red carpet shoe pantheon are those that have not only garnered a faithful celebrity stylist fan base, but then have found themselves at award shows, premieres, and star-studded events even years after their inception. So which shoes are these, you may ask? We reached out to the most prominent red carpet brands and asked them to reveal their most popular styles ever. From Stuart Weitzman's Nudist to Giuseppe Zanotti's Harmony, scroll through to see the Big Nine of red carpet shoes.
-
1. Alexandre Birman
The style name: "Clarita"
Identified by: Two bow-bedecked straps, one across the foot and another around the ankle.
Worn by: Gabrielle Union, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, Gisele Bundchen, Diane Kruger, among others.
Alexandre Birman available at net-a-porter.com | $595
-
2. Giuseppe Zanotti
Style name: "Harmony"
Identified by: Three delicate straps placed high up on the ankle, around the foot, and across the toes.
Worn by: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, Alessandra Ambrosio, Blake Lively, Emily Ratajkowski, among others.
Giuseppe Zanotti available at net-a-porter.com | $845
-
3. Christian Louboutin
Style name: "Uptown"
Identified by: A pump style with a delicate ankle strap, and signature red sole (of course).
Worn by: Charlize Theron, Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Kristen Stewart, Reese Witherspoon, and many more.
Christian Louboutin available at nordstrom.com | $845
-
4. Stuart Weitzman
Style name: "Nudist"
Identified by: Its hyper-minimalist style, featuring two chic, barely-there straps.
Worn by: Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, Emma Roberts, Diane Kruger, Gisele Bundchen, Chrissy Teigen, et al.
Stuart Weitzman available at net-a-porter.com | $400
-
5. Casadei
Style name: "Blade"
Identified by: Its sculptural steel stilettol.
Worn by: Kate Hudson, Lottie Moss, Zoe Saldana, Naomie Harris, etc.
Casadei available at farfetch.com | $565
-
6. Jimmy Choo
Style name: "Minny"
Identified by: Two dainty straps.
Worn by: Emma Stone, Felicity Jones, Camilla Belle, Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen, among others.
Jimmy Choo available at net-a-porter.com | $375 (originally $750)
-
7. Gianvito Rossi
Style name: "Portofino"
Identified by: Two straps (one around the ankle and the other across the toes) and its '60s-style round buckle.
Worn by: Kerry Washington, Jennifer Aniston, Marion Cotillard, Nicole Kidman, Naomie Harris, and more.
Gianvito Rossi available at net-a-porter.com | $815
-
8. Manolo Blahnik
Style name: "Chaos"
Identified by: Its skinny heel and two straps.
Worn by: Karlie Kloss, Michelle Obama, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence, among others.
Manolo Blahnik available at saksfifthavenue.com | $725
-
9. Brian Atwood
The style name: "Tribeca"
Identified by: Its Mary Jane style, reimagined with an open toe and a staggeringly high platform.
Worn by: Jessica Alba, Rachel McAdams, Kate Hudson, Felicity Jones, Lady Gaga, among others.
The "Tribeca" sandal is no longer available for purchase.