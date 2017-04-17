The Most Iconic Movie Shoes of All Time

It’s intriguing to think that the shoe, a basic necessity to protect your foot, can also be a status symbol, play Cupid between two lovers, and teleport one to Oz. At least this is what the movies want you to believe.

But there’s no doubt that the simple shoe can be something more than a barrier between skin and dirt. It is the ultimate fashion statement and can change a person’s image from casual (sneakers with a slip dress) to cocktail (slingbacks with a slip dress). Just look at what happened to Andy in The Devil Wears Prada when she wore her Chanel boots – her hair even became sleeker! Hollywood transformations aside, shoes make a character’s look more defined. Or perhaps it’s the other way around.

VIDEO: Gucci Slide Splurge -- Pay on Credit or Debit?

Here are what we consider the best shoe moments in cinema.