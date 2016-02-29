These Are the Most Comfortable Heels to Wear, According to Hollywood Stylists

Comfortable heels might seem like an oxymoron in every sense of the word. For many (um, guilty), sky-high stilettos are often the source of aching arches, sore ankles, and blisters. But if there's any one group of people who possess the most knowledge on the subject, it's celebrity stylists whose livelihood hinges on a star being able to confidently stride down the red carpet with ease (while looking ridiculously good). After years of test-driving every kind of brand and style, stylists know which ones to use and which to stay away from. Of course, there are a whole host of variables to take into consideration, but each stylist has a preferred shoe that makes good on both comfort and style. We asked four celebrity stylists which brands are the most comfortable.
-
1. Brand: Paul Andrew
"I have to say, it depends on the type of shoe. But Paul Andrew's shoes are incredibly comfortable. When we do a fitting with a few of our clients, we only call in Paul Andrew." —Cristina Ehrlich, who styles Brie Larson, Allison Williams, and Penelope Cruz
Her choice: Paul Andrew heels (pictured above, on Kerry Washington)
-
2. Brand: Brian Atwood
"I just had to put myself through what I put my girls though for the Costume Designers Guild Awards, and the Brian Atwoods are by far the most wearable." —Kemal Harris, who styles Robin Wright
Her choice: Brian Atwood Tribeca platforms (pictured above, on Rachel McAdams)
-
3. Brand: Stuart Weitzman
"I use the Nudist often, and it looks great because they're simple and cool and comfortable across the board—everyone says that." —Penny Lovell, who styles Rose Byrne, Anne Hathaway, and Kristen Wiig
Her choice: Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals (pictured above, on Alicia Vikander)
-
4. Brand: Kurt Geiger London
"A lot of people have been telling me Kurt Geiger heels are very comfortable, and I have to agree with them. They’re really comfortable. They're sexy, but they still have a high level of comfort." —Tara Swennen, who styles Kristen Stewart, Emily Ratajkowski, and Odeya Rush
Her choice: Kurt Geiger London pumps (pictured above, on Gigi Hadid)