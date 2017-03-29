7 Fashionable Busy-Mom-Approved Sneakers

Los Angeles native Andrea Lublin is a wardrobe stylist, fashion blogger, and social influencer known for her creative, easy-going, and effortless sense of style. When she was 5 years old she dreamed of owning her own store. At 13 she started designing her own dresses. And by the age of 19, she was a leading salesperson at Nordstrom.
Since then she has gone on to work for E! and The Style Network as a talent manager booking the top players throughout the fashion and beauty industries. Lublin's latest venture is the launch of Andrea’s Lookbook, a weekly blog that features everything from her daily outfits to customized mood boards.
This week, she shares her go-to sneakers that are as cool as they are utilitarian.
-
1. TechLoom Pro Metallic Mesh Sneakers
If you’re a mom in the market to buy a shoe where fashion meets function, no look no further. Athletic Propulsion Labs (aka APL) is the new It shoe that will work for you from your morning workout to your afternoon errands and all that comes after. Add in a dreamy lightweight comfort and you’ll be the happiest mom in the carpool line!
Available at Net-a-Porter
-
2. Watersnake-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
When you’re ready to step up your sneaker game, I suggest considering these Gucci trainers. With their iconic green and red webbing and signature bee, you’ll be making a quiet statement that will turn the heads of every mom (and dad?) out there.
Gucci available at Net-a-Porter | $595
-
3. SK8 HI SNEAKER
These old school Vans for Opening Ceremony high-tops will have your little ones thinking you’re pretty cool, after all. Get them while they are hot because this collab won’t be around forever.
Vans available at Opening Ceremony | $120
-
-
-
-
7. Original Achilles Perforated Nubuck Sneakers
Common Projects's new line of pastel low-tops is a spring dream come true! Pair them with a slip dress or jeans and you’re not only best dressed, but most comfortable.
Common Projects available at Net-a-Porter | $450