Meghan Markle Wore the Cutest Most Comfortable Flats on Her Date With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally official. The two lovebirds made their first public appearance together over the weekend at the Toronto Invictus Games. Well, they didn't exactly sit side by side. But today, the duo finally gave us a little PDA as they walked around holding hands. Our hearts were completely filled with joy to see how happy the two look together. And we also fell in love with Markle's casual, yet chic outfit.

The actress stuck with wardrobe classics—ripped Mother jeans ($114; motherdenim.com) and a white Misha Nonoo button-up shirt ($185; gilt.com)—for her daytime date with Prince Harry. What we love the most about the outfit is that it proves that flats don't have to ruin your look. All you need is a pair that has stylish details like the Sara Flint design Markle wore to the courts.

The tan shoes have a pointed-toe silhouette that's always flattering. And there's a tiny bow detail that adds a finishing touch to the comfortable flats. The beautiful shoes are quite the investment, ringing up at $495. But you can score a similar look for less than $100 with affordable styles from brands like BP. and Trotters.

VIDEO: See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands

We're definitely excited to see what Markle will wear on their next outing. In the mean time, we're coping these look-alikes below.