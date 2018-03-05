This $36 Secret Kept Margot Robbie's Feet From Hurting at the Oscars

It's no longer taboo to wear flats or sneakers on the red carpet. But sometimes a girl just wants to put on a pair of high heels, minus the pain part. Well, Margot Robbie has a secret that will make all of your high-heel dreams come true. And we have to give credit to her genius stylist Kate Young.

Before hitting the red carpet, the fashion pro made sure Robbie's feet were sprayed with Still Standing ($36; amazon.com). It's one of Hollywood's best-kept secrets. Think of it as a magic potion that keeps your toes feeling cool and comfortable for hours. Not even the sky-high Jimmy Choo Minny sandals could keep Robbie off of her feet.

So what's in it? It's a combination of cooling menthol and herbal remedies—like aloe and arnica (a key ingredient in several drugstore pain relievers). So no numbing here—just a calm and soothing feeling that we all can appreciate. We'll take ten bottles, please.