Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:45 PM
Love Fall And Your Boots
-
1. The Season’s GreetingSummer is now a whisper in the crisp fall air, the leaves igniting in their fiery display. The beauty of this season is part of a natural cycle, something these boots understand. The Timberland Earthkeepersamp#153; Cabot 2.0 Pull-On is a soft, full grain leather and at least 50% recyclable after use, making it both beautifully designed for wearing and nature.
-
2. Pick MeLook like you’re on an orchard, not a farm. The Timberland Earthkeepersamp#153; Bethel Buckle Tall Zip is the perfect complement to your next apple picking adventure. Its durable Green Rubberamp#153; lug outsole is made from 42% recycled rubber and built for maximum traction, so you can reach for that top branch with confidence.
-
3. Rough PatchWhether you're carving it, painting it, or making a pie, the fun begins in picking it out. Take on the pumpkin patch in style with the Timberland Earthkeepers™ Atrus Rugged Snap Tall boot. Built with premium-finished leather and suede uppers, these boots command attention with a style that functions on the sidewalk or off the beaten trail.
-
4. Piles of FunNow is no time to feel stuck in the city. The Timberland Earthkeepersamp#153; Chauncey Pressed Flowers Tall Zip is the perfect start to your urban escape. Zip up and take a stroll through the nearest park. Take your time. Notice the vivid layers of orange, yellow, red, and the growing feeling you’ve been taken somewhere far away.
-
5. Stay DryFall isn’t always a sunny day, and the Timberland Earthkeepersamp#153; Mount Holly is there when it’s not. Premium waterproof leather and fabric uppers conceal a 30% recycled PET fleece lining for warmth in the wettest conditions. Who says if the day doesn’t look hot, neither can you? This stylish boot was designed with you and Mother Nature in mind.
