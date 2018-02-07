Kate Middleton's Favorite Brands Just Dropped a Dreamy Wedding Shoe Collection

Bride or not, you are going to fall in love with L.K.Bennett and Jenny Packham's collaboration. The British brands are constant go-tos for Kate Middleton. We can't even keep up with how many times she has worn their stylish pieces, so it's safe to say that she'd approve of the new bridal designs, too.

You'll find 16 pairs of the prettiest shoes you've ever laid eyes on. We're talking delicate lace panels, crystal embellishments, and elegant pearls—all inspired by the vintage style of Parisienne Old Hollywood icons, like Vivien Leigh and Bette Davis.

L.K.Bennet and Jenny Packham also designed five clutches that are cute enough to walk down the aisle carrying.

Perhaps, Meghan Markle will follow the Duches of Cambridge's lead and test out the new launches for her wedding? Only time will tell. Until, then we're shopping the L.K.Bennett and Jenny Packham collection before it's too late.