Kate Middleton Has Worn These Dependable Heels Since 2011

Kate Middleton has never shied away from repeating her favorite outfits. Even her beloved accessories have been recycled over and over again. Most recently, she stepped out wearing her trusty L.K. Bennett heels. If they look familiar, it's because she has worn the practical pumps since 2011.

The first time that we spotted the Duchess of Cambridge wearing the classic heels, was in 2011 a few days before her wedding to Prince William. It was a rainy day in April, but Middleton trusted the sturdy shoes while walking through the slippery streets. The chunky heel and round-toe design also make the heels much more comfortable than stiletto or pointed toe designs. And the simplistic silhouette makes it easy to style them with just about anything. Middleton paired the elegant pumps with a navy skirt and matching peplum jacket.

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty

Sadly, L.K. Bennett no longer carries the exact same heel. But the brand still makes several similar styles that Middleton is a fan of. You can shop the Sledge and the Fern pumps, which are two practical options from the brand that Middleton has worn, too.