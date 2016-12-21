If You Buy One Sale Item This Season, It Should Be This Boot

Thigh-high boots are a much-valued accessory among the fashion set. Just ask Rihanna or Gigi Hadid. They go with nearly everything and are an easy way to dress up a look.

Let’s continue with more facts: Sergio Rossi makes boots that are comfortable and stylish. But finding a pair on sale in your size is often like looking for a needle in a haystack. These specific boots are made of a supple suede, which translates to extra comfortable, not stiff, and warm. That’s hard to find in an over-the-knee boot. We’ll admit it, at four inches, the heel is definitely high. But, hey! What better time to lift yourself up than the new year?

The best part is, when you shop this limited-time-only Intermix sale, you'll get these Sergio Rossi boots (which retail at $1,250) at 50 percent off the sale price ($570; intermix.com). Hurry and act now: These boots are sure to go fast. Here's to hoping you can snag your size.