10 Winter Boots InStyle Fashion Editors Swear By

Ka-sploosh. Ker-plunk. Splaaaash! Whatever sort of sad, damp noise your shoes make in a frigid puddle of slush, it just sounds so much better when proper footwear’s involved. Like, who cares if you are up to your ankles in questionably brown snow? You’re dry!
If you’d like to keep it that way all winter, we’re got 10 pairs of warm waterproof boots—all tested and approved by our discerning fashion team—guaranteed to get the job done, and look dang good in the process. Keep scrolling to see and shop for the pairs they’re living in now.
-
1. NATIVE
“While, sure, I like a good plaid flannel motif in the winter as much as the next girl, what really sold me on this style are how unbelievably light it is—not much heavier than a pair of flip-flops, and still so warm and cozy! Honestly, I never realized how much extra weight I was dragging along on my feet between the months of January and March before these came into my life. There’s no going back!” —Alison Syrett, fashion writer
Available at nativeshoes.com | $100
-
2. TRETORN
"Although the shape of winter boots is inhernetly clunky, the clean white color on this pair feels so chic—plus it's a nice way to break up all the black and navy I wear!" —Stephanie Perez-Gurri, accessories assistant
Tretorn available at tretorn.com | $153 (originally $170)
-
3. FRYE
“These are dressy enough for work, and no one can tell they are rubber. I live in them!” —Sam Broekema, accessories director
Frye available at thefryecompany.com | $348
-
4. HUNTER
“I always use my rain boots in the snow—they’re 100 percent waterproof, and have plenty of room for layering thick socks. And while weather gear is never my prefered way to finish an outfit, I think these Hunters are simple and minimal enough to go with anything. Bonus: They’re also easy to clean!” —Steffi Lee, fashion assistant
Hunter available at hunterboots.com | $150
-
5. SOREL
"I have a memory of having to go to a rather dressy event at the last minute, and since it had been blizzarding earlier that day, the only footwear I had on me were these chunky, heavy-duty snow boots. It was mortifying. The solution I've found is to slip on a pair of slim waterproof boots, instead—it won't hold up in, say, a trek through Central Park during a whiteout, but for my commute to and from work, it does just fine." —Andrea Cheng, digital fashion news editor
Sorel available at sorel.com | $250
-
6. NIKE
“I bought these two weeks ago and have been praying for snow ever since. It took me three hours to decide between colors, but ultimately, how could I say no to 'dark obsidian'? So what if all the user ratings say they’re slippery? These boots are made for a New York City storm.” —Eric Wilson, fashion news director
Nike available at nike.com | $165
-
7. UGG
“Most snow boots have let me down one way or another so I’m actually on the hunt for a good pair. Eva Chen has given a few shout-outs to Ugg’s adirondack boots on Instagram so I’m thinking about giving them a try. Hey, if they’re good enough for the #evachenpose…” —Stephanie Trong, fashion feature editor
UGG available at zappos.com | $225
-
8. Dr. Martens
“These Dr. Martens have been my go-to winter boot for the past few years. The tough leather exterior keeps my feet dry in rain and snow storms, while the lug sole’s traction is great for icy sidewalks. I love the lace-free style too—one less thing to spend time on in the morning!” —Kristina Rutkowski, market editor
-
9. liebeskind
“I wear a larger shoe size, so I hate the look of a traditional bulky snow boot (Big Foot anyone?). I found this sleek option with a rubber sole and faux fur lining that is perfect for snowy days. It's warm and has great traction, but gives me a more streamlined look.” —LaShauna Williams, senior credits editor
Liebeskind available at liebeskind-berlin.com | $140 (originally $228)
-
10. THE NORTH FACE
“These boots are perfect for when you’re too distracted by the face-eating windchill and/or snow to pay attention to what you’re walking into. I’ve trudged through snow and ocean-sized puddles of slush in these boots and gloriously live to tell the tale. Get these babies if you like warm feet and dry socks.” —Kim Duong, digital fashion assistant
The North Face available at zappos.com | $140