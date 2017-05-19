How to Actually Protect and Care for Suede Shoes

First, use the suede eraser to remove any minor blemishes. (This can be done as often as needed if you mark shoes up while wearing them.) Then add 3 to 4 drops of the shoe cleaning solution to a bowl of water. Dip the premium brush into the water and shake off to remove excess water; I dipped lightly. Dab on an inconspicuous area of the shoe to make sure the color of the suede doesn’t transfer with water. If all is OK, use the brush to saturate the rest of the shoe. Immediately blot the shoe with a microfiber towel to pick up any excess water and sop up the majority of the moisture. Then use the the soft hair brush from the suede cleaning kit to brush the suede in multiple directions to speed up the drying process and retrieve the nap of the suede texture. Leave to dry; I let it dry on a towel for 24 hours in a place that got a good amount of air. You can occasionally brush the shoe with the suede brush as it's drying to make sure it's back to its original state. This deep clean is amazing to do after quite a few wears or before putting them in storage for the season. Just make sure they are 100-percent dry before storing.

Jason Markk | $12