How to Actually Protect and Care for Suede Shoes

With all the suede shoes, even sandals, building up in my closet I've realized that I need to find a way to clean off the dirt, dust, scuffs, and even small spots. And also to protect them for future use. I turned to Jason Markk, the know-all of shoe upkeep, for the tips and tricks to get my suede shoes looking like new!
What you will need:
Soft Bristle Brush
Soft Horse Hair brush
Suede Eraser
Shoe Cleaner
Microfiber Towel
Bowl of water
See below for Jason Markk's tips for cleaning suede shoes.
1. For Everyday Dust and Dirt Removal
Use the soft bristle brush (I used Jason Markk’s premium brush, which worked great) to clean off that top layer of dust and dirt. I did light and swift strokes to make sure to not damage the delicate fabric.
Jason Markk | $10
2. To Clean Spots and Scuffs
First, use the suede eraser to remove any minor blemishes. (This can be done as often as needed if you mark shoes up while wearing them.) Then add 3 to 4 drops of the shoe cleaning solution to a bowl of water. Dip the premium brush into the water and shake off to remove excess water; I dipped lightly. Dab on an inconspicuous area of the shoe to make sure the color of the suede doesn’t transfer with water. If all is OK, use the brush to saturate the rest of the shoe. Immediately blot the shoe with a microfiber towel to pick up any excess water and sop up the majority of the moisture. Then use the the soft hair brush from the suede cleaning kit to brush the suede in multiple directions to speed up the drying process and retrieve the nap of the suede texture. Leave to dry; I let it dry on a towel for 24 hours in a place that got a good amount of air. You can occasionally brush the shoe with the suede brush as it's drying to make sure it's back to its original state. This deep clean is amazing to do after quite a few wears or before putting them in storage for the season. Just make sure they are 100-percent dry before storing.
Jason Markk | $12
3. To Protect
Make sure the shoes are clean and dry. I used the premium brush to wipe any dust away. Spray the shoes with the Repel Spray all over, but make sure not to oversaturate. I put a towel down and then let them dry on the towel for 24 hours in a spot that gets plenty of air. This is great to do before wearing for the first time and after they have fully dried from cleaning.
Jason Markk | $17