Gorgeous Summer Slides That Take You From The Beach to Dinner 

Slides are the perfect shoe for the lazy days of summer. Think about it: do you really want to lace up those gladiator sandals, or buckle up those heavy flats, when you have to hightail it from the beach to a last-minute dinner date?
Slides simply slip on (ahh), and are also perfect for work days, beach days, and even running errands in the city. (And by errands, we mean running out to get more rosé.)
You can even wear slides out to a dinner, if you choose a style with a few pom-poms, pearls, or a nice satin finish. And trust: we'll take any excuse to stock up on pom-poms.
VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear Black Slides
Shop our picks for the summer's best slides, below!
1. Pompom Sandal
Trademark | $498
2. Pearly Strappy Sandals
Zara | $60
3. Menditha Slides
Club Monaco | $269
4. Satin slides with floral embellishments
J. Crew | $158
5. Ellen Satin Slides
The Row | $745
6. studded gingham canvas sandals
Sam Edelman | $100
7. Buckle Slide Sandal
Jenni Kayne | $325
8. raffia-embellished wooden slides
Alvaro | $450
9. Aquazzura for de Gournay embroidered slides
Aquazzura | $575
10. cutout leather slides
ATP Atelier | $230