Gorgeous Summer Slides That Take You From The Beach to Dinner 

Slides are the perfect shoe for the lazy days of summer. Think about it: do you really want to lace up those gladiator sandals, or buckle up those heavy flats, when you have to hightail it from the beach to a last-minute dinner date?

Slides simply slip on (ahh), and are also perfect for work days, beach days, and even running errands in the city. (And by errands, we mean running out to get more rosé.)

You can even wear slides out to a dinner, if you choose a style with a few pom-poms, pearls, or a nice satin finish. And trust: we'll take any excuse to stock up on pom-poms.

VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear Black Slides

Shop our picks for the summer's best slides, below!