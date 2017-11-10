10 Shoes That'll Transform You Into a Walking KiraKira Filter

How much glitter is too much glitter? According to the Fall 2017 runways, the street-style set, and everyone who's downloaded the KiraKira+ app on your Instagram feed, too much is never enough.
Whether you're embracing the fact that glitter is the unofficial patron saint of the upcoming holiday season, or simply want to squeeze in as many KiraKira opps as possible, a bedazzled pair of shoes is what's required to truly sparkle from head-to-toe.
As it turns out, glitter shoes come in many forms. There's the sparkle-coated edition of Vans' chunky sneakers that you've seen every celeb wearing to statement-making heels like Miu Miu's chunky sandals that will serve as the finishing touch to all of your holiday party looks this year.
Here, we've rounded up 10 pairs of shoes that will transform you into a walking KiraKira filter. Keep scrolling to shop our picks.
VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Clothing Basic
-
1. Vans for Opening Ceremony Glitter OG Old Skool LX Sneaker
Fashion's favorite sneaker, but make it sparkle.
Vans | $110
-
2. Miu Miu Glitter Sandals
Meet your new party shoes.
Miu Miu | $590
-
3. Isabel Marant Ritza Glitter-Coated Ankle Boots
File under proof that black ankle boots don't automatically equal boring.
Isabel Marant | $910
-
4. Aquazzura Alix 50 Pumps
Who new so much sparkle could be so chic?
Aquazzura | $508
-
5. Gucci Glitter Peyton Loafer Pump
Gucci gave one of its most iconic shoe styles the glitter treatment.
Gucci | $940
-
6. Dries Van Noten Velvet Glitter Heel Pump
Twinkle toes? More like twinkle heels.
Dries Van Noten | $540
-
7. & Other Stories Star Lace-Up Sneakers
The star of all of your future weekend outfits.
& Other Stories | $125
-
8. Christian Louboutin Follies Strass Red Sole Flat
The fanciest flats you’ll ever set your eyes on.
Christian Louboutin | $995
-
9. Tibi Frank Mules
Mules and millennial pink glitter—what's not to love?
Tibi | $475
-
10. Kate Spade Olina Glitter Knee High Boot
Boots made for walking—and opening up your KiraKira app.
Kate Spade | $498