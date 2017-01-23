Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez Drops, Fulfills Our Stiletto Fantasies

She may still just be Jenny from the block, but J. Lo has been on a serious hot streak these days—what with her on-fire look at the 2017 People's Choice Awards and steaming up are-they-or-aren't-they relationship with Drake, but also thanks to her brand-new shoe collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti. And as of Monday, Jan. 23, it has finally launched!

Lopez announced the collaboration last July and last week the duo released a behind-the-scenes video of the partnership (watch it below). And now we have what everyone's been waiting for: images of the shoes themselves. From blinged out stiletto booties to sneaker wedges, this collection has something for everyone—even if you toward the conservative or love the full-on glam look, rhinestones and all.

"Whether I'm walking the red carpet, performing on stage or meeting my girls for lunch on a day off, shoes pull a look together and literally and figuratively lift me up," said Lopez in a release from the brand. "With Giuseppe, we created an ultra-modern, feminine collection of killer heels, sexy flats, and fashion-forward sneakers. And as you would expect, there’s just the right amount of sparkle."

"I've always loved how Jennifer wears my shoes and admired her innate sense of style," Zanotti stated. "More than a muse, Jennifer was a great design partner and this collection really represents a strong, sensual, sophisticated woman—just like Jennifer."

Scroll down below to view the collection, which features a neutral and pastel modern color palette as well as suede, satin, printed leather, and crystals. The collection is available now in select Giuseppe Zanotti Design stores worldwide, on giuseppezanottidesign.com, as well as in top luxury department stores, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Nordstrom.