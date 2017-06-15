Yes, Gal Gadot Wore Platform Flip Flops on the Red Carpet

It's official. Gal Gadot is a real-life super hero. During the Mexico City premiere of Wonder Woman, the 32-year-old star skipped fancy high heels and stepped out in flip flops—platform flip flops to be exact. We would have never noticed thanks to her custom Prada gown, but her stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared the red-carpet secret.

On Instagram, the celebrity stylist called the Rocket Dog shoes, "our little secret." The thick-sole shoes were a staple in the '90s. And most recently, the brand stole our hearts with the latest Rocket Dog x Elizabeth Saltzman collab. So we totally understand why Gadot is a fan, too. Plus this is not the first time Gadot rocked flats during a big event. Earlier during her press tour, we spotted Gadot wearing comfortable gold Aldo sandals. Both shoes are definitely options that your feet will thank you for wearing. And they also won't blow your budget. The ES x RD ocket Dogs shoes retail for under $100, while Gadot's Aldo shoes were less than $50.

In the words of Gadot's stylist, "Wonder Women wear flats." So you might as well grab a cool pair to wear to your next formal event.

