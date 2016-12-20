16 Fancy Flats for When You Just Can't With Heels

Heels—who needs 'em, right? Why must we suffer through life, stomping (or should we say limping) around on needle-thin stiletto with little to no mercy for our poor, poor feet? Genuinely asking here, because it recently occurred to us that (brace yourself) we have options! Yes! Might we reintroduce you to the marvelous wonders of an actually comfortable shoe, aka flats. Let that simmer for a bit.
Okay, we know what you’re thinking: But what about when I have a fancy-pants event to go to? Flats just don’t cut it. Listen, THEY DO! A good flat shoe can be just as elegant and decorative as any heel. Don’t believe us? Scroll through for 16 designs that make the case for fancy flat footwear. You’ll find everything from crystal embellishments and ornamental brocade to silk ribbon and plush velvet.
1. ROCHAS
Exhibit A: Clear-cut crystal detail sitting atop of ultra luxe satin.
Rochas available at luisaviaroma.com | $785
2. BANANA REPUBLIC
Note the pointed toe and satin contrast. Elegance is all in the details here.
Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.com | $118
3. SJP BY SARAH JESSICA PARKER
Channel Sex and the City vibes, and go for these 'Carrie' flats featuring ruby metallic leather and some seriously chic cut-outs.
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker available at net-a-porter.com | $355
4. STUART WEITZMAN
Sapphire velvet and a lug sole give the classic Oxford shoe a modern update.
Stuart Weitzman available at stuartweitzman.com | $273 (originally $455)
6. TALBOTS
A multi-hued shoe versatile enough to go from office to event.
Talbots available at talbots.com | $49 (originally $119)
8. NINE WEST
A sleek smoking flat in rich wine velvet.
Nine West available at ninewest.com | $60
9. MANOLO BLAHNIK
A crystal-encrusted square buckle amps up this multi-hued flat.
Manolo Blahnik available at barneys.com | $955
10. RUPERT SANDERSON
Dressed up ballerinas with just the tiniest heel.
Rupert Sanderson available at farfetch.com | $370 (originally $925)
11. JIL SANDER
Velvet slippers featuring an unexpected square toe.
Jil Sander available at net-a-porter.com | $495
12. PAUL ANDREW
A modern silhouette presented in silver lamé.
Paul Andrew available at net-a-porter.com | $545
13. MIU MIU
Seriously edged up flats for your ballerina-gone-rogue vibes.
Miu Miu available at net-a-porter.com | $620
14. GUCCI
Luxe slides perfect for flowing dresses or tailored trousers.
Gucci available at net-a-porter.com | $695
15. JIMMY CHOO
This pair invites texture constrasting with its elegantly sheer sides.
Jimmy Choo available at net-a-porter.com | $625
16. KATE SPADE NEW YORK
Crystal hardware and a striking T-strap toughen up this ballerina flat.
Kate Spade available at neimanmarcus.com | $378