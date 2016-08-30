Get Your Hands on Five of Fall's Best Boots Under $200

The best part about fall: buying new boots, are we right? Well, maybe not so much if you’re on a budget, which can bring you right back to that time in grade school when your mom wouldn’t spring for the 64-pack of crayons with the built-in sharpener, and you somehow had to try and hold your own with a measly 24, but we digress.
The good news is that you don’t have to fork over a monthly rent, food, and Class Pass allowance (seriously, designer boots can get expensive these days) to land a great pair that will last you throughout the season and, if you choose wisely, beyond.
And what choices there are. As Stefon from SNL would say, “This season has everything: combat boots, ’60s-insipred block heels, and muffin-top-free tights (that thing when your boots go up to your thighs so you don’t have to wear anything else under a skirt).
Shop our favorite picks that won’t break the bank below, then pat yourself on the back for being so virtuous with your money.
1. OVER-THE-KNEE
This style has been bubbling up for a couple of years now, as seen on early (and leggy) adaptors, such as Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. But what about us non-models? The most flattering bet would be a pair with stretch that you can adjust at the top. A flat sole renders them remarkably walkable and keeps them from looking too Pretty Woman with shorter skirts.
Dolce Vita available at shopbop.com | $200
2. VELVET
Maximalism is in and, barring full-on gold brocade, we can’t think of a better way to literally dip your toes in the trend than velvet. Use these as a lush counterpoint to wild and wonderful prints
Kendall + Kylie available at bloomingdales.com | $199
3. ANKLE
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The basic black bootie has probably gotten you through many a sartorially successful summer-to-autumn transitions, pairing seamlessly with skinny jeans and slip dresses alike.
Sam Edelman available at samedelman.com | $160
4. COMBAT
Not since the days of Angela Chase and Kurt Cobain have these been so big, stomping their way down more than a few runways—see Alexander Wang and Louis Vuitton—with newfound swagger. Try wearing yours with something more feminine for a girl-meets-punk contrast.
Zara available at zara.com | $70
