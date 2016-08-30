Get Your Hands on Five of Fall's Best Boots Under $200

Getty
August 30, 2016 @ 2:00 PM
by: Stephanie Trong (Text) Elana Zajdman (Market)

The best part about fall: buying new boots, are we right? Well, maybe not so much if you’re on a budget, which can bring you right back to that time in grade school when your mom wouldn’t spring for the 64-pack of crayons with the built-in sharpener, and you somehow had to try and hold your own with a measly 24, but we digress.

The good news is that you don’t have to fork over a monthly rent, food, and Class Pass allowance (seriously, designer boots can get expensive these days) to land a great pair that will last you throughout the season and, if you choose wisely, beyond.

And what choices there are. As Stefon from SNL would say, “This season has everything: combat boots, ’60s-insipred block heels, and muffin-top-free tights (that thing when your boots go up to your thighs so you don’t have to wear anything else under a skirt).

Shop our favorite picks that won’t break the bank below, then pat yourself on the back for being so virtuous with your money. 

