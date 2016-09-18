9 Essential Fall Shoes in Extended Widths and Sizes

Tell us if this sounds all too familiar: You’re browsing a shoe department, and ask the salesperson for a few pairs to try on. Style one is too narrow for your feet; style two stops zipping mid-calf. It’s not long before the mission shifts from finding a look you truly love to something—anything!—that fits.
Yes? Not today. Because a silly little thing like standard sizing should never compromise the glorious experience that is buying new heels, flats, and boots, we’ve scoured the internet for the best options available for wide feet and full calves (including the burgundy ankle booties above, available for a cool $108 right here). Keep scrolling to stock up!
-
1. Thigh-High Boots
The Lycra spandex stretch panel down the back of this boot is perfect if you have a fuller calf. It adjusts to your leg for a snug fit that's still comfortable.
Charles by Charles David available at nordstrom.com | $149
-
-
3. Moto Boots
Also available in a gorgeous olive hue, these buckled knock-outs are a great way to give your floral dresses tough girl edge.
Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com | $70
-
4. Strappy Sandals
While tan strappy sandals are ideal for transitional weather, it's hard to find ones that don't painfully cut into wide feet. That's not an issue, however, with the generous sole on these beauties (which—bonus!—also go up to a size 13).
Torrid available at torrid.com | $55
-
-
6. Rainboots
Leave room for thick socks during snow season by choosing a low cut shape with adjustable straps.
Hunter available at nordstrom.com | $150
-
7. Hiking Boots
Cut up to size 15, these rugged suede lace-ups are cool enough to wear off the trail, too.
Long Tall Sally available at longtallsally.com | $195
-
8. Sneakers
Armed with a fuller shape and lightweight, breathable mesh, these kicks make effortless off-duty style a breeze.
New Balance available at zappos.com | $90
-
9. Pointy-Toe Pumps
Expect to wear these with everything from leather jacket-ripped jean combos, to girly dresses, to structured suit without getting blisters. Looking for a different silhouete, color, or heel height? ASOS has an entire section dedicated to footwear with a wide fit.
ASOS available at asos.com | $57