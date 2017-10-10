9 Chic Fall Boots That Will Actually Fit Women With Large Feet and Wide Calves

Struggling to find cute shoes for your large feet? We asked style blogger Katie Sturino of The 12ish Style for her boot picks this fall.

Shopping fall's cutest boot styles when you have a size-12 foot and a wide calf isn’t exactly shooting fish in a barrel, but it can be done! Trust me, I’ve been wearing a size-12 shoe since adolescence, and it hasn’t slowed down my shoe game yet. The trick is knowing which brands carry extended sizes (not to mention special widths), what kinds of materials to look for, and how to navigate the men’s department. That’s right … men’s! With so many high-end brands extending their signature styles across both men’s and women’s, borrowing from the boys has gotten surprisingly chic.

From classic Chelsea styles to over-the-knee stunners and everything in between, keep reading for nine pairs of extended-size boots perfect for whatever trend you have your eye on this season!

