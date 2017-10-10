9 Chic Fall Boots That Will Actually Fit Women With Large Feet and Wide Calves

Struggling to find cute shoes for your large feet? We asked style blogger Katie Sturino of The 12ish Style for her boot picks this fall.
Shopping fall's cutest boot styles when you have a size-12 foot and a wide calf isn’t exactly shooting fish in a barrel, but it can be done! Trust me, I’ve been wearing a size-12 shoe since adolescence, and it hasn’t slowed down my shoe game yet. The trick is knowing which brands carry extended sizes (not to mention special widths), what kinds of materials to look for, and how to navigate the men’s department. That’s right … men’s! With so many high-end brands extending their signature styles across both men’s and women’s, borrowing from the boys has gotten surprisingly chic.
From classic Chelsea styles to over-the-knee stunners and everything in between, keep reading for nine pairs of extended-size boots perfect for whatever trend you have your eye on this season!
1. Eloquii Zelinda Over the Knee High Heel Boot
Eloquii is a go-to not only for plus-size clothing but also for extended-size footwear. If you think you can’t pull off over-the-knee boots because of your calves, think again, thanks to the super stretchy construction of these statement-y silver glitter boots, available up to size 12.
Eloquii | $140
2. Common Projects Suede Chelsea Boots
A blush bootie is always a good idea! No one will ever guess these boots are borrowed from the men's section. Plus, they're available up to size 13 men’s.
Common Projects | $530
3. Stuart Weitzman Grandy Bootie
I love that Stuart Weitzman offers a wide width (I wear a 12W), and while the price point is on the higher side, the long-lasting quality and fit can’t be beat. These booties, which run up to size 12W, are a sharp way to wear this season’s metallic trend.
Stuart Weitzman | $535
4. Ugg Lars Bootie
Get your rocker-chic vibes on with these super wearable booties, available up to size 12.
UGG | $225
5. Long Tall Sally LTS Neema Stretch Back Wide Calf Leather Boot
Long Tall Sally is a great resource for footwear that extends even above a size 12. The boots, available up to size 15W, in black and navy, are a chic and easy option for hard-to-fit calves.
Long Tall Sally | $269
6. Gucci Strand Leather Wingtip Chelsea Boots
Get your Gucci fix with these stylish men's chelsea boots, up to size 13 men’s.
Gucci | $895
7. Stuart Weitzman Hiline Boot
With a 4” heel and thigh-grazing height, these boots, available up to size 12W, are insanely chic and a great way for anyone with wide feet to get the look!
Stuart Weitzman | $798
8. Ugg Neumel Boot
Be warned: Once you slip your feet into these cute, wool-lined boots (up to size 18 men’s), you may never take them off.
UGG | $130
9. Eloquii Harper Bootie
These booties (up to size 12) nail this season’s brocade trend with a versatile, ankle-grazing height and wear-with-anything neutral color palette.
Eloquii | $130