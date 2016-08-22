Meet Everlane's New Shoe: The Modern Oxford That We're Already Obsessed with

Everlane is in the business of making the world a better place, and it's doing that with its "radical transparency," an admirable mission statement that sheds light on the true cost of making a garment. No obscene mark-ups, no terrible unethical practices, no complacency. It's a complete retail reboot. And the fact that Everlane delivers high-quality, modern-day takes on simple basics that are right on the money is just the icing on the proverbial cake (it's also why stars like Angelina Jolie and Olivia Munn have been fans for years). All of this leads us to today's headline-making news: Everlane is launching a new shoe!

In just two years, Everlane's footwear collection has become something of a hit, with a roll-out of irresistible styles, like slides, loafers, and ankle boots, each crafted from irresistible materials. And now, the brand is introducing a new addition to the Everlane shoe family, with the Modern Oxford. Hand-made from Italian leather, the sleek pointed-toe oxford comes in four colorways—​black, cognac, oxblood, and blush— and it boasts a tiny half-inch stacked heel for a discreet lift. But most importantly, the menswear-inspired shoe is extremely versatile—dress it up with an evening skirt (see: Gabriela Hearst's or Victoria Beckham's fall 2016 runway for this boy-meets-girl styling trick) or down with a tank and slouchy boyfriend jeans.

For a shoe so multifaceted, Everlane tapped three diverse personalities to help introduce it to the world: Jane Moseley, an artist who made her modeling debut at Demna Gvasalia's first Balenciaga runway show; Kiersey Clemons, an actress who you might recognize from Dope and Transparent; and Hailey Benton Gates, a model-slash-journalist who hosts Viceland's States of Undress. Scroll through to see their Everlane Modern Oxford campaign, read up their thoughts about all things shoes, and snag the Modern Oxfords for yourself for $175 at everlane.com.

JANE MOSELEY

courtesy Everlane

1. Flats or heels?

Flats...comfortable ones. Everlane understands :)

2. How many shoes do you own?

40 pairs? Maybe more, but they all live off the grid in a dark closet.

3. How do you juggle being a model with your artistic journey?

I'm figuring that out at the moment. I try to utilize my free time.

4. What was the hardest pair of shoes that you had to walk in for a modeling job?

The only walking I've done thus far was for Balenciaga, and those thigh-high heels looked terrifying, but they actually worked out ok.

KIERSEY CLEMONS

courtesy Everlane

1. Flats or heels?

A flat with a heel, just like the Modern Oxfords!

2. How many shoes do you own?

A reasonable, rotational amount

3. Which one of your on-screen characters’ shoes did you want to steal?

Diggy! [her character from Dope]

4. Do shoes help you get into character? How?

Yes, it changes my posture, how I walk, move—everything!

HAILEY BENTON GATES

courtesy Everlane

1. Flats or heels?

Flats, but really my favorite is that sort of sensible two-inch block heel your grandma wears.

2. How many shoes do you own?

Enough.

3. How has hosting the States of Undress changed your view on fashion?

Now when I'm on the subway looking at people I no longer think of their clothing in terms of “fashion” but in terms of information. I can understand many things about a person now by what they wear, how much freedom they feel they have, how they want the world to interact with them, their relationship to aesthetic effort, etc. However, it is important to remember that in this country we are afforded a great deal of freedom in terms of self-expression, compared to many of the countries I visited.

4. What’s the coolest pair of shoes you found or saw during your travels?

In Pakistan, I was really surprised that on all of the motorcycles, instead of seeing skull and cross bones or menacing tough guy paint jobs, everyone had painted the apple logo on their bike. It has become a sort of status symbol there. In Islamabad, I found a lone pair of white high top sneakers that had a red apple logo where a Nike swoosh might have gone, they are 4 sizes too big but I managed to wear them out once.