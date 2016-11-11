This Sock Boot Is Your Next Footwear Investment

Courtesy
Ruthie Friedlander
Nov 11, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

There are two things the fashion set can’t get enough of: a collaboration, and comfortable, beautiful shoes. Enter Camper’s latest collaboration with cool-kid brand Eckhaus Latta.

The shoe, a perfect fall boot, has a sock-like, knitwear inspired upper, and block-heeled. It is a combination of Eckhaus Latta’s playful takes on textiles (look no further than their coverlet sweater to see what I’m talking about) and Camper’s historic dedication to impeccable design and comfort.

“The opportunity to develop a shoe with Camper has been  an incredible experience,” the Eckhaus Latta design duo said, “opening doors to work with a cutting-edge facility to create footwear that we always dreamed of making.”

RELATED: Shopping PSA: Now’s the Best Time to Start Buying Snow Boots

Courtesy

The limited edition boots, $275, are available at Camper Lab Stores and online now.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!