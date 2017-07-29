12 Double Strap Slides to Live in This Summer

Birkenstocks have been the ‘it’ sandal for street-style stars for the past few seasons, and believe me when I say it: the love-'em-or-hate-'em shoes are not going anywhere.
We totally get it, too. There's something so desirable about an easy slip-on sandal that you can throw on with almost any outfit. Whether you're wearing a great pair of jeans with a cropped moto jacket or a relaxed floral sundress, double-strap slides will give the look a pulled-together, summery edge.
If you're in the market for the versatile style, we rounded up the best options below!
VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear Black Slides
-
1. Suede-lined Velvet Slides
Prada | $620
-
2. Double Strap Sandals
H&M | $25
-
3. Suede Double-Band Slides
Barneys New York | $195
-
4. Nixon suede espadrille slides
Jimmy Choo | $595
-
5. Betis Sandal in Cru
Mari Giudicelli | $248 (originally $495)
-
6. The Form Crossover Sandal
Everlane | $118
-
7. Clem Slides
Loeffler Randall | $195
-
8. Becky Gem embellished leather slides
Sophia Webster | $360
-
9. Monterey Exquisite Leather Birkenstock
Birkenstock | $225
-
10. Nolan Velvet Slides
Chloe | $364
-
11. Chain-trimmed leather sandals
Givenchy | $795
-
12. Georgie Leather Sandal
Vince | $195