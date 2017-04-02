20 Denim Shoes InStyle Editors Want Now

InStyle worships at the cult of denim and that means that we look for any excuse to put jeans on. Including our feet. And designers have followed the trend by making a pair of shoes in jean for any time of the day, or the night. Try it with your Canadian tuxedo for a denim explosion or just wear as a one off, you can’t lose.
-
1. Carolyne Floral-Embroidered Denim Slingbacks
Manolo Blahnik available at Saks Fifth Avenue | $815
-
2. Denim Lace-Up Platform Espadrille Ballet Flats
Miu Miu available at Saks Fifth Avenue | $675
-
3. Belle de Nuit Denim Block Heel Pumps
Roger Vivier available at Saks Fifth Avenue | $675
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10. Mili 90mm Ruffle-Denim Slide Sandal
Alexandre Birman available at Bergdorf Goodman | $545
-
11. Hollie Denim Block-Heel Mule
Alexander Wang available at Bergdorf Goodman | $425
-
12. Baie Heels
Available at Anthropologie | $378
-
-
-
-
16. Saint Laurent Logo Espadrille
$445
-
17. Baby Blues
Gianvito Rossi available at Netaporter | $835
-
18. Floral Lace-Ups
Tabitha Simmons available at Netaporter | $795
-
19. Patchwork Boot
MM6 Maison Margiela available at Netaporter | $555
-
20. Signature Loafer
NewbarK available at Netaporter | $550