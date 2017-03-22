13 Stunning (and Legit Comfy) Shoes for Wide Feet

Comfort. Cool. Classy. Why don’t these three words intersect when we talk about a new pair of shoes? For those of us with wide feet, the options to feel cool and needless to say, sexy in a new pair of shoes can be slim. But many of our favorite retailers have come through for us this spring with options beyond the usual flats and flatforms. A special call out to NET-A-PORTER for having most of its fabulous styles available!
VIDEO: 30 Sneakers In 60 Seconds
-
1. SAM EDELMAN PUMPS
Sam Edelman | $120
-
2. calypso ST. BARTH lace-up sandals
Calypso St. Barth | $175
-
3. vetements satin pumps
Vetements | $1,585
-
4. Stuart Weitzman sandals
Stuart Weitzman | $400
-
5. NEW YORK TRANSIT WEDGE SANDALS
$64
-
6. TORY BURCH STRIPED slides
Tory Burch | $225
-
7. VALENTINO BLOCK HEEL SANDALS
Valentino | $795
-
8. COLE HAAN WEDGE SANDALS
Cole Haan | $200
-
9. MANSUR GAVRIEL PLATFORM MULES
Mansur Gavriel | $625
-
10. BANANA REPUBLIC WEDGE
Banana Republic | $138
-
11. robert clergerie platform sandals
Robert Clergerie | $595
-
12. VALENTINO BALLERINA FLATS
Valentino | $675
-
13. PRADA VELVET PLATFORM SANDALS
Prada | $825