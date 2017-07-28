The Coolest Gladiator Sandals to Unleash Your Inner Nicki Minaj

In Style since the days of ancient Rome, gladiator sandals ooze fierce warrior princess. So, who better to represent the trend this summer than Nicki Minaj? The multi-talented rapper never comes to play, whether she's spitting out rhymes or winning the red carpet. As she herself puts it: "I look like a yes." Agreed.
Whether Minaj is wrapped in candy-colored latex, blinding us with her bling, or strutting in sky-high heels, the trend-setter inspires us to kick our wardrobe into high gear. And speaking of kicks, Minaj has been rocking some enviable gladiator sandals lately. You know what that means: it's time for some shoe shopping.
Here, we've rounded up the best gladiator sandals to sport for the rest of summer.
1. Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari | $90 (originally $120)
2. Aldo
Aldo | $50 (originally $100)
3. Toga
Toga | $530
4. Tory Burch
Tory Burch | $118 (originally $295)
5. Mossimo
Mossimo for Target | $20
6. Frye
Frye | $129 (originally $258)
7. Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito Rossi | $499 (originally $995)
8. G by Guess
Guess | $28 (originally $59)