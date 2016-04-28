This Is What Happens When You Use Flash to Take a Picture of These White Sneakers

Instagram bait alert: Converse, the iconic all-American sneaker brand has a new launch that will literally light up your life (and your feed, and well, your feet)—a lineup of reflective printed Chuck Taylors that bounce off light when hit with bursts of light (aka the flash on your camera). And we're pretty awestruck, but you can see for yourself.

Courtesy

From afar, these fresh high-tops look pretty ordinary, but it's only after you take a picture of them that they reveal their true stripes (or in this case, stars).

"When creating the latest version of our successful Chuck II sneaker, we were inspired by our consumers and being able to further enhance their creative and active lifestyles," says Ryan Case, Converse product director. "With the Chuck II Reflective Print, we’ve given our consumers a sneaker that provokes personal style while enhancing visibility in low light, enabling them to do more of what they enjoy throughout the day or night."

RELATED: 9 Spring Sneakers to Buy Now

The reflective range boasts two prints for now—the camo (for both high- and low-tops) and stars (also for both high- and low-tops) in a number of colorways. Shop the collection (priced between $60 and $80) now on converse.com and 'gram away.