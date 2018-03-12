14 Most Comfortable Wedding Shoes to Buy Right Now

Your wedding may be the happiest day of your life but it is also one of the longest. After hours of posing for photos and greeting guests, your feet will be begging for a break. Yes, an 8-inch pump will give you legs for days, but try dancing in them all night. So ditch the killer sky-high stilettos and opt for a pair of chic, comfortable shoes that will let you enjoy your special day to the fullest. Here, we rounded up the chicest and most comfortable pairs that will make you look and feel your best on your wedding.
1. Lace Heel
Penny Loves Kenny | $45
2. Embellished Sandal
Adrianna Papell | $129
3. Ankle Strap Heels
Christian Siriano | $30
4. Crystal Slingbacks
Badgley Mischka | $215
5. Glitter Heels
Miu Miu | $760
6. Bow Ankle Strap Sandal
Nina | $99
7. Slingback
Pelle Moda | $170
8. Bow Kitten Heel Pump
Louise et Cie | $99
9. Embellished Ankle Strap
Jewel Badgley Mischka | $109
10. Embellished Ankle Strap Sandals
Nina | $69
11. Pointy Toe Pumps
Nine West | $79
12. Satin Heels
Kate Spade | $328
13. T-Strap Sandal
Stuart Weitzman | $398
14. Bow Sandals
J. Crew | $218