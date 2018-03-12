14 Most Comfortable Wedding Shoes to Buy Right Now

Your wedding may be the happiest day of your life but it is also one of the longest. After hours of posing for photos and greeting guests, your feet will be begging for a break. Yes, an 8-inch pump will give you legs for days, but try dancing in them all night. So ditch the killer sky-high stilettos and opt for a pair of chic, comfortable shoes that will let you enjoy your special day to the fullest. Here, we rounded up the chicest and most comfortable pairs that will make you look and feel your best on your wedding.

VIDEO: Why Are Engagement Rings So Expensive?