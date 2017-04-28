The Comfortable Shoes Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing

It used to be rare for a female celebrity to be photographed out of heels. But now, dressed up stars in flat shoes are a new normal. Just to be clear: We're not just talking about street style outfits. A-listers are wearing flats for fancy events and even on red carpets.
And just because they're opting for more comfortable shoes doesn't mean they're sacrificing style. Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kate Bosworth are still keeping things chic while rocking slides and mules. And that's a trend that our toes can really appreciate.
Find out where to purchase the exact looks that celebrities love below.
1. Emily Ratajkowski
Gucci | $925
2. Kate Bosworth
Roger Vivier | $1,250
3. Rihanna
Fenty Puma by Rihanna | $89
4. Gigi Hadid
Stuart Weitzman | $398
5. Mandy Moore
Jenni Kayne | $425
6. Hailey Baldwin
Miu Miu | $950
7. Bella Hadid
Givenchy | $695
8. Kim Kardashian West
Givenchy | $595
9. Dakota Johnson
The Row | $986 (Originally $1,972)