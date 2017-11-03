13 Comfortable Party Heels That Won't Kill Your Feet

Actually comfortable heels that you can party in? An oxymoron. A rarity. A glimmering unicorn in this overpopulated land of cute but painful and blister-inducing heels. Perhaps one in every 100 pair of heels is comfy enough to carry you through a full night of dancing—and that’s just not very acceptable, is it?

It’s time to rethink the party shoe and go for something that's both chic and comfortable. We’re talking about the shoes that feel like butter when you slide them on, the ones that cushion you with every step, the heels you can dance in all night and forget that you’re even wearing any shoes at all. Because at the end of a fun evening, the last thing you want to think about is how raw and cramped your feet feel. Sorry to say, no matter how cute the shoe, sore spots just aren’t worth it. From metallic gold slide-ons to velvet slingbacks, scroll through for 13 chic party heels that won’t absolutely wreck your feet.