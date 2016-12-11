Every Cold-Weather Boot We Want from Bloomingdale's

When winter hits, we're normally torn between functional and fashionable. This year, however, Bloomingdale's brought its A-game in the boots department and we're especially obsessed with the retailer's extensive selection of weather-proof boots. This year, there are several pairs on our wishlist and we rounded them up below so that you can shop them, too. From Ugg booties to furry lace-up Sorels, these are the very best boots for braving the elements in style.
-
1. Sorel Joan of Arctic Boots in Quarry
Made by one of the most trusted winter-wear brands in the business, these fully waterproof, felt lined boots are durability at its chicest.
Available at bloomingdales.com | $180
-
2. Frye Tamara Shearling Over The Knee Boots
With an over-the-knee silhouette and shearling-traced seams, these bold but practical low-heeled boots are a perfect combination of style and function.
Available at bloomingdales.com | $528
-
3. Burberry Windmere Duck Booties
Duck boots are a winter classic, but sheepskin paneling and gold hardware take this pair to the next level.
Available at bloomingdales.com | $528
-
4. Tory Burch Alana Quilted Boots
Dash stylishly through the snow in these simple, shearling lined boots with thick rubber soles.
Available at bloomingdales.com | $227.50
-
5. Khombu Ally Waterproof Cold Weather Boots
We love how these insulated black boots translate the puffer jacket trend to footwear.
Available at bloomingdales.com | $85
-
6. TOMS Nepal Faux Fur Boots
More is more when it comes to faux fur, and this whipstitched booties feature the fuzz inside and out.
Available at bloomingdales.com | $98
-
7. Stuart Weitzman Forest Lace Up Booties
Fur trim, leather, and velour team up to create these edgy, utilitarian lace-ups.
Available at bloomingdales.com | $525
-
8. INUIKKII Classic Low Rabbit Fur Booties in Sandshell Ivory
Decked in rabbit fur and lined with lambskin, INUIKII’s chunky signature boots keep your toes toasty even when the weather outside is frightful.
Available at bloomingdales.com | $598
-
9. Salvatore Ferragamo Furio Leather and Shearling Booties
Brave the most blustering winds with a boot wrapped in luxurious Italian leather and dyed shearling.
Available at bloomingdales.com | $1,390
-
10. Aquatalia Cecilia Weatherproof Fur Trim Wedge Booties
Go wild in these weatherproof wedges festooned with raccoon fur.
Available at bloomingdales.com | $950
-
11. Sam Edelman Madge Faux Fur Lace Up High Heel Booties
Slick streets and high heels typically don't mix, but the durable lug sole on this suede pair provides amazing traction.
Available at bloomingdales.com | $120