Cindy Crawford Found the Perfect Shoes for Every Occasion

When you think of who you'd love to get style tips from, who comes to mind? For us, we started to think of someone we admire and has impeccable taste. And let us tell 'ya Cindy Crawford met every expectation and then some. Supermodel? Check. Business woman? Check. All-around fashion icon? Check.

Crawford recently asked the questions that comes to every woman's mind when getting ready. Where can I find the perfect date-night shoe, easy travel shoe, stylish winter boots, and even the shoes that leave a lasting impression. The answer: Sarah Flint, a brand that has been a favorite of ours due to its luxe textiles and incredibly stylish (yet comfortable styles) shoes has hit all the marks.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

We're in the midst of a season with full agendas, and a girl needs to have reliable go-to shoes. And if they're Cindy Crawford approved, we're in! Another one of our favorite celeb fashionistas who adores Flint's ladylike designs? Meghan Markle! She loves their amazing flats and has been spotted out and about in them.

Press play above to see the Crawford-approved recommendations and shop some of the Sarah Flint designs below.