12 Best Winter Snow Boots for Sub-Zero Days

A few scenarios we, here on the East Coast, have recently found ourselves in:
It's freezing cold and you have to walk to the subway and go straight to a big meeting. Your beloved classic Ugg boots not permitted.
It's freezing cold out and you have a date, but don't want to ruin those suede pumps you invested in a few months ago.
You simply HATE clunky (but oh so warm) snow boots.
Have no fear. The Instyle Fashion Team is here! And guess what? Yes, there are super warm snow boots that won't leave you looking like whatever it is your dad looks like when he walks the family dog during a snowstorm.
1. LACE-UP FUR TRIM BOOTSThese limited edition boots celebrate the 110th anniversary of the brand and are the chicest cherrywood color we've ever seen on a show.
$550
2. SHEARLING-TRIMMED SUEDE AND RUBBER BOOTS
These shearling trimmed boots have a protective rubber covering. Salt stains be gone!
Sorel | $209
3. FELT LACE-UP MOON BOOTS
Moonwalking has never been so fashionable.
$68 (Originally $170)
4. SUEDE AND SHEARLING LACE-UP ANKLE BOOTS
Ok so they're not waterproof, but the silver stud detailing makes them worth the buy.
Rag & Bone | $695
5. INSULATED COMMANDO BOOTS
For the minimalist dresser who has one color in his or her entire wardrobe: black.
Hunter | $123 (Origially $175)
6. SHEARLING COMBAT BOOTIES
Consider this your "work appropriate" UGG boot. You're welcome.
UGG | $195
7. QUILTED PUFFER BOOTS
Leave it to Tory Burch to make the most fashion-forward athletic looking boot ever.
Tory Sport | $248
8. WATERPROOF INSULATED WINTER BOOTS
These waterproof boots come with a lifetime guarantee. How do we get that with all our purchases?
The North Face | $140
9. POWDER ICECAP WITH THINSULATE BOOTS
Inspired by the Moonboot, the Powder Ice Cap promises to protect you throughout the toughest winter thanks to its seam-sealed waterproof suede uppers, warm Thinsulate™ and faux fur linings.
Sperry Top Sider | $126 (originally $180)
10. WATERPROOF QUILTED SNOW BOOTS
Bungee cord lacing! So adventurous!
$105 (originally $160)
11. OUTDOOR TERREX LACE-UP BOOTS
Snow boots so well tracked you can RUN in them!
Adidas | $105 (Originally $150)
12. FOLDER-OVER WATERPROOF BOOTS
We love the tri-color way on these boots. Brown, navy, and black: the best of all worlds.
$85 (originally $120)