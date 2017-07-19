Channel Karlie Kloss With This Super Affordable Pump 

Marc Fisher's "Tammy" pump was introduced in 2015, as part of the American brand's very first collection. The d'orsay-style shoe quickly became a staple for the brand, drawing acclaim for its crisp, classic design.

And though the style has superstar fans like Karlie Kloss, its price makes it accessible even to people who don't have a bodyguard.

The ladylike shoe has a pointed toe and a low, slender heel. And, it's available in colors that range from lipstick red to tropical-vacation-ready orange. Take a peek at some of our favorite renditions of the Tammy, below.

Did we mention these are all on sale?