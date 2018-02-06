The Comfortable Shoes Everyone in Hollywood Seems to Be Wearing

When the style stars find an item that they love, it's impossible to get them to stop wearing it. And lately, fashion's it girls have been obsessing over—wait for it—comfortable sneakers. Yes, our aching toes are excited about this, too. But it's not just any old pair of sneakers that are popping up on the feet of Hollywood's most stylish celebs. The must-have styles are made by Athletic Propulsion Labs, aka APL.

The brand, which was launched in 2009, has been staying low under the radar. But it's only a matter of time before all of your friends discover the stylish sneakers, too. APL's technology-driven kicks aren't only made to keep you on your toes at the gym, they also offer fashion-forward vibes in several styles and colors. (The rose-gold ones ($160; net-a-porter.com) are our fave!) See which ones the celebs are rocking in our roundup below.

