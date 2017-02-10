The $60 Sneakers All the Celebrities Are Wearing

You guys: This is the new It-girl sneaker to break into the street-style scene. Correction: The new old sneaker. The Vans Old Skools first made their debut in 1977 as the skater brand's low-top design, featuring the now-iconic "jazz stripe." Forty years later (it's their anniversary year!), not much has changed, other than garnering worldwide recognition, finding a place in fashion through collabs (Marc Jacobs, for one), and now, supplying footwear to some of the chicest people in the world with its beloved design.
Seeing as this is how most trends begin these days, it first started with flock of street-style stars, then the celebrities, and soon, it'll be you. Scroll through to see which A-listers have already taken to the classic Old Skools, and shop a pair for yourself.
VIDEO: Spring Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward to in 2017
1. Hailey Baldwin
The sk8ter girl look: a sheer top, exposed briefs, rolled-up sweats, scrunched logo socks (aka another major trend), and Vans Old Skools.
Vans available at amazon.com | $60
2. Kendall Jenner
Let's call this the model-off-duty-only-if-your-name-is-Kendall-Jenner-can-you-pull-this-off look. For a less scary approach: swap the baby tee for a longer one, lace-up leather pants for black skinnies, and the same Vans Old Skools.
3. Kourtney Kardashian
A lesson in how to flip an unsexy athleisure look around by Kourtney Kardashian: a crop top + Vans.
4. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner just found the comfiest night-out outfit. (Points if you twin with bae).
5. Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell
The coolest IDGAF looks x2.
6. Olivia Wilde
The grown-up way to wear overalls and skater shoes: Commit to neutrals for a chic, streamlined look.
7. Julia Roberts
Any time you want an instant dose of youth: a denim romper + Old Skools.
