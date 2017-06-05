All Your Fave Celebs Are Wearing These Shoes on the Red Carpet

Celebs, they know what’s good. As influencers at the forefront of all the latest trends, you can count on them to be on top of the brands worth knowing. And what’s the latest celebrity-approved fashion brand, you ask? It’s none other than stunning footwear label Stella Luna.
Specializing in sleek, modern designs and amped up classic silhouettes, Stella Luna is the go-to footwear brand for celebrity red carpet dressing. From Adriana Lima sizzling in a pair of red leather pumps to Karlie Kloss channeling cool girl vibes in sleek leather boots, see which stars stepped out in Stella Luna and how to shop the must-have styles.
1. VICTORIA JUSTICE
In the Lira sandal.
$507
2. Adriana Lima
In the Indispensable pump.
$310
3. Lea Michele
In the Stella ankle-strap sandal.
$394
4. Lucy Hale
In the Indispensable ankle-strap pump.
$332
5. Karlie Kloss
In the Zipper 50 bootie.
$591
6. Ashley Graham
In the Autumn/Winter 2016 Disco Ball Satine sandals.
$366
7. Amanda Seyfried
In the Stella buckle ankle-strap sandals.
$394