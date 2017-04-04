Celebrities are Obsessed with This New Shoe Brand

When our favorite street style stars (like Karlie Kloss and Emma Roberts) all start wearing the same shoe brand, we take notice. On their feet as of late? New Bulgarian label By Far, which launched in 2016 and quickly landed on everyone's feet. The line is equal parts classic and cool girl, with an effortless vibe that still looks (and feels!) super high-quality. Best part? Their shoes are made consciously thanks to the label’s use of dead-stock leather from Italian factories.
We're not the only ones obsessed though. Scroll down below to see how celebrities are wearing them.
VIDEO: 11 Celebrities Who Design Killer Shoes
-
1. EMMA ROBERTS
The Scream Queens star stepped out in the brand's red, lace-up Lada boots, which she paired with denim and a striped tee. ($379; byfarshoes.com)
-
2. KARLIE KLOSS
Kloss hit the streets in a bold red bomber, cropped denim, and the black leather Neva boots. ($379; byfarshoes.com)
-
3. VANESSA HUDGENS
Ahead of Coachella, Hudgens showed off her on-trend Sienna mules, which she wore with distressed denim and a white peasant top. ($272; byfarshoes.com)
-
4. MICHELLE MONAGHAN
For this year's Super Bowl, Monaghan rocked her lace-up Lada boots with a pair of denim overalls to root for her team. ($379; byfarshoes.com)
-
5. ELSA HOSK
The model instagrammed her #OOTD wearing the brand's Neva boot in tan. ($379; byfarshoes.com)
-
6. GILLIAN JACOBS
Jacobs dressed up her sweatshirt and ripped jeans with the brand's Wild Orchid heels in tan. ($283; byfarshoes.com)
-
7. KATHRYN HAHN
Hahn rounded out her red carpet look with a pair of the tan Sienna mules. ($272; byfarshoes.com)
-
8. IRELAND BALDWIN
Baldwin showed up to an event wearing a sheer, black gown with her leather Lada boots peeking through. ($379; byfarshoes.com)